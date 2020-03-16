Arson ruled cause for two North Omaha fires Sunday night

Authorities are seeking information regarding two Sunday house fires that are being treated as arson cases.

The Omaha Fire Department released two statements Monday regarding fires at a home near 42nd and Browne Street and another two blocks south near 41st and Grand Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the first house at 7:35 p.m. to see heavy smoke on approach. The fire was quickly brought under control and determined to be incendiary in nature.

At 10:10 p.m. firefighters responded to the second house and quickly knocked the fire down. That fire was also ruled to be incendiary in nature.

Both homes were vacant.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the arson hotline at (402) 444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.