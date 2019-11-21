Arrest warrant issued for 'serial drunk driver' who manipulated crash scene

An arrest warrant was issued for the man who claimed he wasn’t driving the pickup involved in a Labor Day crash, and who also blamed his girlfriend.

The witness told the police, the man was actually driving and asked him to lie about it because he had been drinking and had a suspended license.

A criminal complaint has been filed for 54-year-old Doug Werth for felony operating during revocation.

At the time of the crash, he was in the middle of a 15-year license suspension because of a fourth drunk driving conviction.

Our investigation determined the officers on the scene, for some reason, seemed to discount what the victim told them about who was driving.

Officers started to test for impairment but then stopped when Doug Werth allegedly told them he wasn’t the driver.

The victim, a retired state trooper from Colorado, later questioned why the officers didn’t seem to listen to him.

Doug Werth told 6 News repeatedly earlier this month that he was not the driver. So it appears he will fight the felony charge.

Six News has learned that Doug Werth is making arrangements to turn himself in.

