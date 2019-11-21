Arrest warrant issued for 'serial drunk driver' accused of switching seats

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who claimed he wasn’t driving the pickup involved in a Labor Day crash, and who also blamed his girlfriend.

The witness in the other vehicle told officers, the man was actually driving and asked him to lie about it because he had been drinking and had a suspended license.

A criminal complaint has been filed for 54-year-old Doug Werth for felony operating during revocation.

At the time of the crash, he was in the middle of a 15-year license suspension because of a fourth drunk driving conviction. The Nebraska Court of Appeals had called him a "serial drunk driver."

Our investigation determined the officers on the scene, for some reason, seemed to discount what the victim told them about who was driving the pickup.

According to the accident report, officers started to test for impairment but then stopped when Doug Werth told them he wasn’t the driver.

The girlfriend received a Failure to Yield ticket.

The victim, a retired state trooper from Colorado, later questioned why the officers didn’t seem to listen to him. In response, Omaha police assigned another investigator to look into the case. That report concluded officers had "overlooked some evidence" at the scene which led to "the wrong person being cited."

Earlier this month, Doug Werth told 6 On Your Side repeatedly that he was not the driver. 6 News has learned he's making arrangements to turn himself in.

Felony driving under revocation can carry a penalty of up to two years in jail and a 15-year license suspension.