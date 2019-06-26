Arrest made in Lincoln child enticement case

A man suspected of enticing a child turned himself in to Lincoln Police on Wednesday.

On June 10, LPD responded to a child-enticement report near 34th and Q streets. A 9-year-old boy told officers he was approached while riding his bike through an alley by a man on a scooter, according to the police report.

The man was later identified as 47-year-old Edward Fox, who turned himself in today, the report states.

Police said the child reported that Fox asked him where his favorite hiding spot was. After the child answered — indicating the bushes — Fox pulled out his wallet and offered the child money to go into the bushes with him.

The boy then got on his bike and rode away, the report states.

A neighbor’s security camera captured the scene and the video was reported to Crime Stoppers, the report states.

Police said Fox admitted he was the one in the video and was arrested for first-degree enticement of a child.