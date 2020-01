Omaha police say they've made an arrest for the shooting of man outside a bar.

Rosalio Blaz-Ventura was booked into jail for several charges including second-degree assault.

Police say Ventura shot and wounded another man outside of the River City Saloon on 19th and Vinton on January 12th.

The gang unit officers took the suspect into custody without incident, according to police.

Ventura’s photo has not yet been released.