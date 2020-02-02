Arrest made in January kidnapping attempt

Omaha police say they've identified a man wanted for kidnapping and today they've made an arrest.

Officers located Joel Gonzalez-Quino Saturday night, took him downtown for questioning, and arrested him for one count of attempted kidnapping. He's -23- years old.

Police say Gonzalez-Quino was seen in surveillance video back on Sunday, January 12th. A young woman was jogging at 32nd and Woolworth when a car pulled up to her. The man in the car got her attention, she stopped, and the man tried to grab her.

A second camera also showed the crime.

