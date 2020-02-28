Court records provide new information on shooting death of Lincoln teen

Court records show a man arrested for the shooting of a 15-year-old in Lincoln followed the vehicle the victim was in and fired shots before he and two others attempted to rob a known drug dealer.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Ali Al-Burkat was in a vehicle with two other people on their way to rob a known drug dealer when he was shot by Majdal Elias, 24.

Surveillance footage shows Elias' Ford Explorer with some damage to the front left of the car followed the victims as they turned southbound on Fletcher Avenue near 7th Street on September 29. A ping from Elias' cell phone shows he was in the vehicle at the time, according to court records.

The shooting took place a short time later, and both cars then returned to the intersection of 7th and Fletcher. Police say the shooting took place prior to the robbery happening.

Police said Al-Burkat suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and was pronounced dead at the hospital after medical crews found him in a business parking lot at 1404 Superior Street.

The two other people in the car with Al-Burkat told police Elias was the only person in the vehicle.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Elias was also arrested in late October on unrelated narcotics charges, leading to search warrants being served on his vehicle and at his home.

Multiple weapons, illegal drugs, and numerous cell phones were located, court records show.

Police were able to notice damage to the front left of Elias' vehicle, which matched what investigators saw in the surveillance video from Sept. 29.

On Feb. 26, Elias was arrested and lodged at Lancaster County jail on charges of second-degree murder.

Elias is being held on $5,000,000 bond, and is due back in court on March 31.