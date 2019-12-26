Army Corps searches for contractors to reroute Platte River near Plattsmouth

It's a battle against nature and the Army Corps of Engineers is ready to fight it out. The goal is to protect the town of Plattsmouth from future flooding.

When the swollen Platte River forged a new path in March it took out this wastewater treatment plant and now the Corp of Engineers is hoping it can get the river back on track.

The problem lies just north of Plattsmouth along the Platte River. In March it cut its way through the riverbank just before it meets up with the Missouri. The river has been escaping down through a wildlife management area also hitting the city’s water treatment plant, well system, and wastewater treatment plant.

The corps wants to get fixes started right away. Late last week they began searching for a contractor.

"We're hoping for an award by the end of the year and then the work is supposed to be done at the beginning of March that would stop the flow and hopefully get the Platte moving back into its original stream,” said Trish lambert with the Corps

The city has been able to get the water treatment plant back to work to provide drinking water, but the wastewater treatment plant continues to dump hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Missouri.

There’s still a lot of work to get done at this wastewater treatment plant, the City is hoping to have it back up and running by next June.

