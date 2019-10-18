Army Corps of Engineers to lower western S.D. lake by five feet

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to lower a lake in western South Dakota via a small water release to begin on Monday.

According to a Friday news release, USACE will start letting water flow out of Cold Brook Lake near Hot Springs, S.D., in order to lower it by five feet.

"This drawdown will allow for installation of enlarged culverts and improvement of the low-water crossing on the northwest side of the lake," the release states. "Larger culvert capacity will reduce backwater impacts to the campground upstream of the lake."

The lake release, coordinated with Fall River County Emergency Management and the City of Hot Springs, is expected to last two to three weeks.