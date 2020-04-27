Army Corps of Engineers announce low-level release at Zorinsky Lake on Friday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin a small low-level release at Zorinsky Lake on Friday, the Corps announced Monday.

The release will improve the water quality of the lake by reducing algae growth through the removal of nutrients from lake sediment.

The release will continue through September.

If the lake drops one foot below the normal pool level, the release will be reduced to minimize impact to recreational activities, they stated.

Water levels will be restored after the lake rises above the normal pool level.