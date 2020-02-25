Army Corps increasing water flowing into lower Missouri River

The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam will be increased again to free up more space in the reservoirs upstream before spring.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will be increased later this week to 41,000 cubic feet per second. That is up from the current 35,000 cubic feet per second.

The Corps is working to clear out as much space as possible in the reservoirs ahead of what is expected to be another wet year.

In January, the Corps scaled back the Missouri River flow.