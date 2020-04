At 2 a.m. in Council Bluffs, police say someone fired a shotgun into a home near south 32nd and 8th Avenue.

Pellets hit a woman inside. Medics took her to the hospital and she's expected to be okay.

Authorities say the investigation revealed a possible suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous and in a maroon or purple Mercedes SUV.

Anyone with information should call Council Bluffs Police at (712) 328-4728.