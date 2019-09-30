Armed robbers hit west Omaha convenience store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Police are looking for two people responsible for a convenience store station robbery shortly after midnight.
Armed robbers hit Kum & Go at 120th and Blondo
It happened at the Kum & Go near 120th and Blondo.
Police said two men walked in and stole money as the clerk was about to close the store. One of the robbers was armed with a gun.
Police say the two robbers were possibly teenagers.
If you have any information about the robbery, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.