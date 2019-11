Authorities are investigating the robbery of a metro auto parts store at 84th and West Center Road.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told officers that two males wearing masks entered the Advance Auto Parts store, forced the employees into a restroom at gunpoint, then took cash and merchandise. They left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.