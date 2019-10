Omaha Police are searching for crooks who targeted the Kwik Shop near 72nd and Crown Point Avenue, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Officers raced to the store just before 3:00 a.m. Investigators tell 6 News two masked men entered the store, demanded cash and took off through the back of the store.

Authorities said one of the robbers had a weapon.

