Armed robbers strike metro convenience store

Omaha Police are looking for the armed robbers who held up a Kwik Shop in the metro early Monday morning.

Police investigate armed robbery at 33rd and Q KwikShop

Officers responded to the robbery report at 32nd and Q streets around 1 a.m.

The employee told officers that two males entered the business, one pointed a gun at her and demanded money. The suspects took cash, cigarettes, lottery tickets and the employee's cell phone then left westbound on foot.

If you have any information, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.