Authorities are looking for an armed robber in connection with a holdup at a metro convenience store early Monday morning.

Armed robber holds-up Bucky's at 24th and Martha.

The robbery happened at the Bucky’s at 24th and Martha around 4:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, the robber took.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.