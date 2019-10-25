Armed robber hits Council Bluffs Kwik Shop

Police are looking for an armed bandit who robbed a Council Bluffs convenience store early Friday morning.

The holdup happened at the Kwik Shop near 36th Street and Avenue G shortly after 4 a.m.

A store employee told officers that the robber came in, drew a gun, then forced him to open the cash drawer.

The robber put an undetermined amont of cash and some cigarettes in a bag he was carrying and left the store.

No one was injured.

The robber, pictured in the accompanying surveillance photo, was wearing a black coat, black pants, black facemask and black gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident contact Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712 328-7867.