Armed man in surgeon's mask robs metro Kwik Shop

An armed robber is on the run with money from the Kwik Shop he robbed early Saturday morning.

The bandit hit the store at 48th and L around 2:15 a.m.

Witnesses said the man, wearing a surgeon's mask, came in with a handgun and demanded money. He got an undetermined amout of cash and left on foot.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest in a crime in which a handgun is recovered is eligible for a reward of $1,000.