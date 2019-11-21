Arlington Public Schools to close for cleaning due to increased illness

Arlington Public Schools has announced that due to the increased illnesses among students, and by recommendation of the Department of Health and Human Services, schools will be closed from Friday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 24.

According to a release from the school district, all Thursday activities will proceed as scheduled except for the One Act Play. Activites starting that Friday through Sunday will be canceled in order to deep clean the building.

The One Act Play is postponed until Dec. 3.

Classes will resume Monday, Nov. 25, according to the release.