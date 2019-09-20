Ark. homeowner holds 2 at gunpoint until deputies arrive

When three armed men showed up at his door, an Arkansas man didn’t wait until deputies arrived to take them into custody. With the help of a handgun, he did it himself.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday morning to a home on Ben Nevis Drive in Briarcliff regarding a couple of armed people threatening a homeowner.

When deputies arrived, they found the homeowner holding Kip Edward Swadley, 28, and Greg Anthony Garreans, 29, both of Mountain Home, on the ground at gunpoint.

Garreans told deputies he had discovered his AR-style rifle was missing earlier that morning. Believing a former houseguest had taken it to a home on Ben Nevis, he and Swadley went to get it back.

Both men were armed with loaded 12-gauge shotguns and extra ammunition.

Another man, identified only as “Alex,” accompanied the two with a samurai-style sword.

“Garreans knocked on the door, asking for the man he believed had stolen his AR rifle,” Montgomery said. “He was instead met by the homeowner, armed with a handgun, who immediately [ordered] Garreans to drop his weapon.”

The sheriff said Garreans “complied.”

After disarming Swadley, the homeowner ordered both men onto the ground at gunpoint, then called 911.

Montgomery said “Alex” retreated to the car they had arrived in and fled the scene.

“Video surveillance footage from a camera system at the residence confirmed the statements given by the homeowner,” Montgomery said.

Deputies arrested Garreans and Swadley on suspicion of aggravated assault.

They are each being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond, awaiting a Sept. 26 appearance in circuit court.

