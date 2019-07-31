Arizona man takes to the streets with his resume, lands multiple job offers

A man seeking a job in Phoenix after being laid-off, stood on the street with a sign and his resume looking to land some offers.

An Arizona man stands on the street with a sign and his resumes to try and find a new job after being laid-off. (Source: CNN)

Patrick Hoagland, a husband and father, felt pretty low even though he sent out dozens of resumes online and heard back from no one.

“It says, ‘please take a resume, got laid off, looking for a job,’ and I wanted to make it as easy to read as possible," Hoagland said as he explained his sign.

Phoenix marketing firm co-owner, Melissa DiGianfilippo, drove past Hoagland while driving back to work from lunch one day.

DiGianfilippo took a photo of Hoagland with his sign and pulled over to take his resume.

“I gestured for him to come over grabbed his resume and the light changed so I had no time to talk to him,” DiGianfilippo said.

She was so impressed by his creativity that she shared the photo and his resume on social media.

“I just thought I have a wide network so I’ll post it on social media and see what happens and it was crazy, it blew up,” DiGianfilippo said.

That one social media post about Patrick Hoagland looking for a job turned into hundreds of replies and inquiries.

“It was just craziness of text messages, phone calls, e-mails,” Hoagland said.

He narrowed his offers down to 17 and eventually decided on the perfect one.

Hoagland now works for a concrete grinding company.

Copyright 2019 KPHO, KTVK, Melissa DiGianfilippo, Family Photo via CNN. All rights reserved.