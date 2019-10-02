Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill dies at 88

Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill has died.

According to an announcement on Twitter by the team, 88-year-old Bidwill died on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Bidwill inherited the team from his mother in 1962. He had been the longest-tenured team owner in the NFL.

Bidwill moved the team from St. Louis to Phoenix in 1988.

He is survived by his five children -- Bill Jr., Michael, Nicole, Patrick and Tim -- and 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His wife, Nancy, died in 2016.

His sons Michael and Bill Jr. serve as team president and vice president.

“Our dad passed away today the same way he lived his life: peacefully, with grace, dignity and surrounded by family and loved ones,” Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “We are overwhelmed by the support our family has received, not only now but throughout the latest chapter of his life. We are especially grateful to the nurses, doctors and other caregivers whose endless kindness and compassion in recent years have made our dad’s life so meaningful.

"Above all else, we will remember him as a man devoted to the three central pillars of his life – his immense faith, his love for his family and his life-long passion for the Cardinals and the sport of football.”

