Area congressional representatives respond to shootings

Area congressional representatives issued statements Sunday evening in response to the weekend of violent bloodshed across America.

Rep. Don Bacon (R) Nebraska District 2

“Our country is in need of healing after a violent weekend at the hands of hate-filled individuals. My prayers go out to the victims, their families, and friends. And my heartfelt thanks go out to the first responders for their heroic actions.

We must hold those responsible accountable and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. The shooter in Texas is filled with hate and racism and should be treated as a domestic terrorist.

I have and will continue to support closing NICS loopholes and passing Red Flag legislation that includes due process protections. As a cosponsor of H.R. 1339, the MVP Act, I know it will improve the sharing of information between law enforcement agencies so they can quickly identify dangerous people. I also support funding for better mental health care that would have prevented some of these tragedies. Any legislation that is considered should not restrict the rights of the 99% of gun owners who are law abiding citizens.”

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R) Nebraska District 1

“Sadly, our country must again struggle with the ‘why’ of two more senseless mass shootings of innocent people. Legislatively, we can find common ground to improve threat assessment and prevention, and tackle the mental health issues behind much of this violence. We must also acknowledge that a violent society begins with brokenness and disregard for innocent life.

My heart also goes out in a special way to Dee Margo, Mayor of El Paso. Mayor Margo and I met last week in El Paso to discuss border issues. He’s a dedicated public servant with a big heart who loves his community.”

Rep. Cindy Axne (R) Iowa District 3

“Once again, my heart breaks following two more mass shootings that have devastated communities in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. My prayers are with the families and friends of the victims of these horrific tragedies who are mourning the loss of loved ones too soon.

“There have been more mass shootings than days in 2019. Enough is enough. It’s time to put a stop to these senseless tragedies. An overwhelming majority of Americans, including gun owners, support universal background checks.

“The House passed bipartisan legislation, H.R. 8, five months ago that would increase background checks and close loopholes in the system. But Senate Republicans refuse to act. And every day, American communities continue to suffer from mass shootings. I join Americans across the country in calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to immediately call the Senate back in session to finally put in place common sense, bipartisan laws to stop these horrific and senseless acts of terror.”