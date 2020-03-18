Archdiocese of Omaha preparing schools for remote learning

The Archdiocese of Omaha is preparing its 71 schools for remote learning beginning March 23.

The measure could last six to eight weeks.

In an announcement, Wednesday, the archdiocese said it is following recommendations made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt.

“The duration and nature of this extended closing will be reviewed with health and civic authorities every two weeks,” said Dr. Michael Ashton, the archdiocese’s superintendent of schools.