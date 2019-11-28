Archbishop brings message of hope to the holiday dinner table

For many it might seem like a small gesture but for those receiving a meal at the Stephen Center Thursday, the simple act being served a plate of food goes a long way.

It also aligns with the message brought by a very special guest: Archbishop George Lucas.

"I hope to share a message of hope,” he said, “that the people who are served here by the Stephen Center are not alone."

And one way the Archbishop is getting that message across is in serving those who otherwise might not get a Thanksgiving meal.

Rachal Parker is staying at the Stephen Center with her two girls and she said, “Everyone's very gracious. It's very humbling."

She said to be served by others on this day is special for her and for her daughters who seemed delighted by the deliciousness in front of them.

Rachal said, “There's a sense of family here so it's just carrying over to the holidays."

Nichole Diggins can appreciate the Archbishop's message of hope. She recently went through the center's Hero Program aimed at helping low-income and homeless people tackle substance abuse. Now she has the opportunity to both work and serve at the Stephen Center.

She said, “I've been working in the kitchen since April and I love the place.”

She only recently found out the Archbishop would be helping her out in the kitchen Thursday.

“It means a lot. I've actually never met the Archbishop before and seeing him here is amazing."

And his message of hope is timely for Rachal who is working to flip the page to a new chapter in her life.