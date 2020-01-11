Applications for early Nebraska ballots open Monday

The Nebraska Secretary of State's office says requests for early ballots can be submitted as early as next week.

The office says in a news release that the first day to submit applications for an early ballot at county offices is Monday. Secretary of State Bob Evnen says counties receiving early voting requests will keep a list of the requests. Those requests will be among the first ballots mailed staring April 6.

Nebraska's primary election this year is May 12. Only in precincts designated as all-mail will voters automatically receive a ballot by mail for the primary election.

There are currently 145 such precincts in 17 counties.