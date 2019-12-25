Apartment fire victims anxious to get home after holiday spent shutout

It was all hands on deck just days before Christmas. Crews were battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in North Omaha. The only good news that night is nobody was hurt but nobody has been able to return either.

More than 30 people remain shutout of Ernie Chambers Court. Friday's flames ripped through one of the buildings leaving it unsafe for anyone to return.

The Omaha Housing Authority worked to get people a temporary place to stay, but Rene Gunn says it's been exhausting.

Today she's back in the neighborhood to pick up some boxes at a nearby store. She wants to be ready to gather her belongings as soon as she's allowed back in.

“It's been terrible I've been at the hotel for four days then I went to my son’s one day, then I went to my granddaughter’s one day, now I'm back with granddaughter, so I'm just ready to be settled. I'm tired of being back and forth,” said Gunn.

Gunn's unit wasn't hit by flames but the smoke got to it destroying her living room set and mattresses, she says she won't really know how bad it is until she gets back in.

In speaking with the security guard here, he says people have been returning trying to get back into their units to gather some belongings, but they won't be let back in until the City says it's safe.

The devastating blaze was caused by children playing with fire in one of the units. If you’d like to help those impacted by the flame, head to the American Red Cross website.

