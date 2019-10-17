Old Mill-area apartment fire seen from Interstate 680

Crews were battling a fire at an apartment complex near the Old Mill area in Omaha around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

A two-alarm fire broke out at Kensington Woods Apartments in the Old Mill area in Omaha on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2019. (Omaha Fire Department)

Black smoke was seen coming from the Kensington Woods Apartments, near 108th and Hamilton Plaza, just west of Interstate 680 between Dodge and Blondo.

Videos posted online show what appears to be at least a couple of units burning.

Omaha Fire tweeted at 5:51 p.m. that crews were still working the two-alarm fire scene, saying: "Please avoid the area."

