Another person may clear UNMC quarantine soon

One evacuee from the Diamond Princess cruise ship may be cleared to leave the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine quarantine unit in the next day or two, officials announced Tuesday.

In their daily update, Nebraska Medicine said eight Nebraskans who were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship are now home and in self-quarantine.

A 36-year-old Omaha woman remains in critical condition at UNMC while a former Diamond Princess passenger who suffered injuries from a ground-level fall is in good condition.