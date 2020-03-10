Another person leaves coronavirus quarantine at UNMC

Another member of the group of Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine has been cleared to leave, health officials said Tuesday.

Of the seven remaining, one continues to be cared for in the biocontainment unit. That person's condition is listed as "good."

A 36-year-old woman who was diagnosed as the first Nebraskan to be infected with the virus is also being treated in the biocontainment unit.

Her condition is critical, according to a press release from UNMC Tuesday.