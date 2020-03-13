Another person in biocontainment at UNMC

Another person with coronavirus from the area was admitted Thursday night to the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, officials said in a statement released Friday.

The person is in fair condition. A few of those being monitored in the quarantine unit could go home in the next few days depending on tests.

A 36-year-old Omaha woman in the biocontainment unit is in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy from Crofton is in the biocontainment unit is in serious condition.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuee who was moved to biocontainment after suffering a ground-level fall is in serious condition.

