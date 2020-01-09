Inmate walks away from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln

Police are looking for an inmate who removed his monitoring device and walked away from the Community Corrections Center on West Van Dorn in Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Richard J. Reynolds, 35, is listed as "escape" status.

Lincoln Police said they were advised early Thursday morning that Reynolds cut off his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility.

The Community Corrections Center in Lincoln is a minimum custody work release center for both male and female inmates

According to NDCS, Reynolds is serving a 6 to 10 year sentence for charges including attempted felony third-degree assault of a peace officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and third-degree domestic assault. All of the charges are out of Adams County.

Reynolds began his sentence in December of 2017.

He's listed as parole-eligible in late June of 2020, and was projected to be released in June of 2022.

According to NDCS records, Reynolds has been in prison on two other occasions.

From July, 2007 to September, 2015, he served time after being charged with manslaughter, robbery, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Those charges came out of the Omaha metro.

From May, 2016 to December 2017, Reynolds served time for felony attempted burglary. Those charges came from Sarpy County.

If you see Reynolds, call 911.