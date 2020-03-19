Papillion-La Vista school district offering free meals to students in need every Monday morning

Starting Monday, another Omaha-metro school district will begin efforts to feed needy families in its community.

Papillion-La Vista Community Schools said in a news release Thursday that the district will provide a week's worth of grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for any student age 18 or younger.

Meals will be available at the locations from 7:30-11 a.m. Mondays starting March 23.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Families are asked to visit La Vista Middle School in La Vista or Golden Hills Elementary in Bellevue to pick up enough free meals for each child in their household. [MAPS]

"Families can drive up and let the helper know how many children are in the family and you will be given enough meals for the week for each child at no cost," according to the district's website. [INFO]