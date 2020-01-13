Annual preliminary value meetings for 2020 to begin Jan. 17th in Douglas County

Beginning Friday, January, 17th, Douglas County residents will have to an opportunity to review and discuss their preliminary property valuations during one-on-one meetings.

The opportunity allows for property owners to meet with their Assessor/Register of Deed's personal appraiser to discuss their preliminary property valuation. They give owners who believe their property value is inaccurate an opportunity to provide information that may change the value and ensure all information about the property is correct.

The values will be posted on the Assessor/Register of Deeds website beginning January 15th.

The meetings will be held until March 2, 2020, at the Assessor/Register of Deeds office at 1819 Farnam St., 4th floor.

