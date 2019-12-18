Annual Mid-America Boy Scouts Governor lunch held at Baxter Arena Wednesday

The local Mid-America chapter of the Boy Scouts held its third annual governor's luncheon for scouting at Baxter Arena today.

Organizers say this helps raise awareness and money for the local chapter.

We're told the luncheon had doubled in size in three years.

Jake Moore made Eagle Scout last month. He says scouting has provided some valuable lessons.

“Boy scouts have helped me always to be organized and it helped me become a more responsible and some of the peers in my group so it’s just kind of put me a step ahead,” said Moore.

Chris Mehaffey, CEO of the Mid-America Council said, “We teach a lot of skills that people don't realize, how to look people in the eye, how to shake somebody's hand how to address elders, how to be gentlemen, young ladies, and young men in our community and that is so valuable with what is going on in our community today.”

A former Boy Scout, John Knicely, emceed the luncheon.

The Mid-America Council serves more than 17,000 young people in 58 counties.

