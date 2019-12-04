Annual Gingerbread Festival continues tradition in a new location

For more than three decades, tens of thousands of people make their way to the Gingerbread Festival at the Mormon Trail Center in Florence. This year, that event was canceled, but two people picked up the event to keep the long-time holiday tradition alive for now.

For hundreds of families, the Gingerbread House Display is a tradition. Two years ago, Carrie Schliabs took her grandchildren to the display.

“I’ve some here forever, being a little girl, I think it’s a tradition and I want to keep the tradition with them,” said Schliabs.

This year the doors to the Gingerbread Festival were closed for good at the Mormon Trail Center. Now, it will reopen across town at the Ramada Inn at 72nd and Grover.

Ron and Nancy Marshall helped organize the display when it was at the Mormon Trail Center, and now they’re responsible for keeping it alive here.

“So much of Omaha and the community they had come for years it was tradition, and people will tell us even now we are so glad you did this,” said Marshall.

Stefanie Ramsey has been the event multiple times over the years, she followed the festival across town and brought her children with her.

“It’s kind of a fun thing to do every year, it’s something that we always look forward to taking the kids to,” said Ramsey.

Sherry Condit and her family traveled from Plattsmouth, her granddaughter enjoys the display.

“There’s a lot of creativity in them,” said Condit. “I think it’s a good tradition, she’s enjoying it and so are we.”

All of this took a great deal of time and work and if this tradition is to continue someone else will have to lead the way.

“We need to find somebody a little younger probably to come in, I don’t know if you know how old we are but we’re no young chickens,” said Marshall.

Hopefully, someone will keep the Gingerbread Festival alive because for so many families this is a holiday tradition.

The Gingerbread Festival is in the Ramada Inn on 72nd and Grover, its open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and the houses will be on display through the 15th of December.

