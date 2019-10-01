Annual Blue Mass held to bless first responders

First responders in Omaha were blessed at an annual mass called Blue Mass Tuesday.

The blessing is a tradition that dates back to the 1930s and is called the Blue Mass because many first responders wear their blue uniforms.

It’s all about paying tribute to those who serve the community and remembering those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

First responders say the rich history is why they continue the tradition.

“Firefighters would gather and honor the tradition of the Irish Catholic nature of our job and we would gather together for a mass and it would be a time to pray for Thanksgiving and for safety and things like that,” said Captain Paramedic David Kirchofer with the Omaha Fire Department.

Following the blessing, kids in attendance at the mass got to help bless first responder vehicles and meet with firefighters and police officers.