Anniversary death of an Omaha officer sparks change in police safety

It’s been 25 years since Omaha Police Officer James Wilson Jr. was shot and killed pulling over a van with fake license plates.

Since Wilson’s death, officers throughout Omaha have been fitted with bulletproof body armor and dash cameras have been placed in cruisers.

Wilson’s sister and founder of The Officer James Wilson Jr. Foundation, Jeannie Wilson-Walker, doesn’t think that’s enough.

“Someone made a decision to not value life,” said Walker.

Wilson-Walker believes the mentality needs to change.

“I believe that individual that took my brother’s life, did not value life. And did not value his own. And that is what I think is so prevalent in our young people and in our world today,” said Walker.

Along with technology to keep officers safe, Walker believes more needs to be done to keep criminals off of the streets.

