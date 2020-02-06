Annexed community unhappy with Omaha services

Ben Menard of the Willow Wood Neighborhood Association has lived in the area for decades. He’s frustrated over what he says is lack of maintenance in the common areas

“When we were an SID, we routinely cleaned underneath our pine trees,” he said. “But ever since the city took over, very little of that gets done.”

Menard is upset over unwanted growth along fencelines and what he calls “wild trees,” which he says are growing too tall. He does admit when he calls about a problem, the city does come out to clean things up, but:

“Why should we have to call? That’s their responsibility,” he said.

These complaints might seem minor to some but ben says these minor things can become larger issues that can lead to the deterioration of the neighborhood.

“It encourages the neighbors not to care,” Menard said.

Amie Melton is the City Council representative for the area. She said she attends all of the neighborhood meetings in Willow Wood and is always willing to work with the neighbors.

“She’s come to our annual meetings,” Menard said. “She’s attended meetings between our little neighborhood association and the parks department; and she has, in some cases, done some nice things for us. She’s usually responsive, but when it comes to these types of things, not so much.”

There is another neighborhood meeting scheduled for March 10. Menard hopes the city addresses some of the little problems before they grow into big problems.

Councilwoman Melton and the city’s parks director said they are planning to attend to address the community’s issues.