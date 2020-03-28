Ann Ashford virtual townhall hacked

A virtual townhall hosted by the Ann Ashford for Congress campaign on Saturday was hacked, the campaign announced in a press release.

The event was being held through Zoom. Ashford was taking questions from participants when "someone logged in with what looked like Russian names started posting pictures," the statement reads.

Eric Aspengren, Ashford's campaign manager, said he has not had a chance to review the video.

"It's upsetting because with the public health emergency we face right now, these tools are the best way to reach the voting public," he said.

Ashford said, “It’s disgusting that anyone would attempt to interfere with our democratic process like this. They need to be stopped and the Senate needs to take up election security now.”

Ann Ashford’s husband, Brad Ashford, had his email accounts hacked by Russians in 2016 while running for re-election.running for re-election.

The campaign will notify the authorities.