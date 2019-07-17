Animal Control warns of heat dangers

6 News has learned that a fifth dog has died possibly from heat-related conditions.

Over the last few weeks, the Nebraska Humane Society says four dogs have died from the scorching temperatures.

6 News rode along with Animal Control Officer Peter Miller as he picked up a dead dog.

"There is a suspicion it had died due to heat. it is a little over 100 degrees today," said Miller.

The Rottweiler was less than a year old. The owners told the officer they noticed it was sick beforehand and had chewed on CDs and other things in their home.

The dogs internal temeprature was 108 degrees.\

"Normal temperature of a dog is about 101-102. 106 degrees is where you see organ failure," said Miller.

There could be other factors for such a high temperature. The dog had been sitting in the sun for a while under a dark-colored tarp.

"We won't be able to tell anything until the necropsy takes place. If the necropsy comes back saying he died from heatstroke, he could face a misdemeanor citation," said Miller.

Miller says dogs should never be left unattended outside for longer than 15 minutes when the temperature gets this high.

