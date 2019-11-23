Andrew Yang brings Democratic nomination bid to Council Bluffs

Democrats continue the march through Iowa's gateway to Pennsylvania Avenue and Andrew Yang is adding his footprints Saturday.

Andrew Yang brought his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination to Council Bluffs on Saturday.

Yang's hunt for the Democratic presidential nomination had him opening a Council Bluffs office and meeting with voters as we head closer to the caucuses.

With some brick and mortar in place to anchor part of his western Iowa effort, he was off to kindle the local Yang Gang fires with a 2 p.m. rally at Lincoln's Pub on West Broadway.

The candidate drew a full house for the rally.