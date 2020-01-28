Amy Klobuchar heading to Council Bluffs tonight

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar is making a campaign stop in Council Bluffs tonight.

Klobuchar will be at Barley's at 7 p.m. Tuesday to talk with Iowa voters ahead of caucus day on Monday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

 