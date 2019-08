The Sarpy County Sherriff’s Office is hosting a Gun-Ammo-Fireworks Amnesty Day Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your unwanted or unsafe firearms, ammo, and fireworks to the South Parking Lot Garage at the Sarpy County Sherriff’s Office to be disposed of safely.

The Sherriff’s office reminds those who come that no questions will be asked.

Location:

8335 Platteview Road

Papillion, Ne 68046

(402) 593-2288