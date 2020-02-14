Amid coronavirus fears, a second wave of flu hits US kids

NEW YORK (AP) — A second wave of flu is hitting the U.S., turning this into one of the nastiest seasons for children in a decade.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to take precautions as the flu season resurges. (Source: CNN/file)

Health officials Friday said 92 flu-related deaths have already been reported in children.

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been at least 26 million flu illnesses, 250,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths from flu this flu season.

The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu vaccine.

Experts say it is potentially a bad time for an extended flu season, given concerns about the new coronavirus out of China.

If the coronavirus starts spreading in the U.S., there could be confusion about whether people are getting sick with it or the flu.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.