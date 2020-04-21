Americans for Prosperity- Nebraska, Gov. Ricketts to hold tele-town hall

Americans for Prosperity-Nebraska President, Tim Phillips will hold a tele-town hall with Governor Pete Ricketts to discuss the state and federal response to COVID-19.

Public health and safety measures, the plan for lifting measures, the economic impact, Nebraska’s budget, and the steps being taken to help the people of Nebraska will all be discussed at the town hall. Questions from attendees will be addressed after.

This will take place on April 21, 2020, from 7:10 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. To attend, dial 877-229-8493 and enter the meeting ID number: 116577# beginning at 7:05 p.m.

You can register at the Americans for Prosperity website or email Jessica Shelburn at jshelburn@afphq.org.

