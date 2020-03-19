American Red Cross blood drives continue but with extra precautions

Healthy Americans are encouraged to donate blood during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Red Cross is still conducting blood drives during the COVID-19 pandemic, while extra precautions are being taken to safeguard against spreading the virus. (WOWT)

The precautions begin at the door of the American Red Cross near 132nd and West Dodge Road.

Where everyone gets their temperature taken before entering the building.

Nathan Jones of Omaha says he likes the idea.

“I was a little relieved and I think a lot of people would be relieved to know that they are taking the extra precautions."

The need for blood and platelet donations is ever-present, but more so now. That's because the Red Cross cannot conduct blood drives due to the closing of community centers, schools, churches, and businesses.

Eric Sams with the American Red Cross said, “So what we are seeing now is such an inundation in our overflow in our sites which is exactly what we want to see. So we feel that this is going to increase in the next couple of weeks and it might be the new norm.”

"We need those blood products because of all of those blood drives that have been canceled and we're running critically low right now.”

That means additional staff is necessary. And with more people comes concern about keeping a safe environment for donors and employees.

Areas like the Red Cross and other hospitals and facilities are somewhat exempt from the social distancing because we need to collect those blood products and get them to the people that need them.

After a donation is complete, there's a little bit of extra attention given to the area before another donor takes this chair.

"I know my wife is a little nervous to give blood, she always is but a little extra nervous so it will be nice to let her know that they're taking the extra precautions,” said Jones.