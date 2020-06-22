Boy, 10, abducted in Idaho found safe; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert on Monday was canceled for a missing 10-year-old boy in Idaho after he was reported safe by the sheriff’s department.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release stating Gage Joslin had been found and returned to his parent or guardian, the Idaho State Journal reported. The alert was canceled.

He had last been seen in Shelley, Idaho. The suspect was Chelsi Urias, the boy’s non-custodial parent.

The sheriff’s spokesperson said Urias had contacted her 19-year-old child and dropped Gage off with them after authorities issued the alert.

Detectives are still searching for Urias and performing interviews, the release stated.

Urias was described as a white female about 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds. Her hair is possibly cut short and dyed blue, and she has multiple tattoos.

She was believed to be traveling in a 2007 white Ford Explorer, Idaho plate 8BMG610.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at 208-785-1234 or call 911.

