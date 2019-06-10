Amazon's metro delivery system comes to life in Sarpy County

Amazon calls it the "heart of the beast" and the heart is beating in the metro.

The online giant is all about efficiency and on Monday afternoon 6 News got a look at the company’s new operation here.

We toured the inside of Amazon's first Nebraska delivery station. It is a big warehouse off Highway 370 and Interstate 80 in Sarpy County. This is the first time the media has been allowed inside.

It works like many of us probably thought it would work. The packages are brought in. They're sorted and crews figure the part of town for which they’re bound.

The packages go into bins and then the van that we're seeing more and more of around town. And to your front door.

The station has created 230 jobs - some of them full-time, some part-time.

We also talked to one individual who started his own small business as an independent contractor who delivers for Amazon.

Luper Akough said, "We saw this as an opportunity but also a challenge because I've never been in logistics before. I've never employed 50 employees. I saw it as a growth opportunity."

Governor Ricketts also toured the facility Monday.